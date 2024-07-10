Share Video

Link copied!

Benintendi is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Benintendi will presumably slot back into the starting nine for the second game of the twin bill, but he'll get some rest for the afternoon contest. With Benintendi on the bench, the White Sox will roll out a starting outfield of Tommy Pham, Luis Robert and Gavin Sheets from left to right.

More News