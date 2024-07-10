Benintendi is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.
Benintendi will presumably slot back into the starting nine for the second game of the twin bill, but he'll get some rest for the afternoon contest. With Benintendi on the bench, the White Sox will roll out a starting outfield of Tommy Pham, Luis Robert and Gavin Sheets from left to right.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting bench against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Third homer of June•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Getting day off against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Taking seat Friday•