White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run during Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.
Benintendi started the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run, his 14th of the season. The 31-year-old is slashing .236/.305/.432 on the season, on pace to be his first season over a .700 OPS in his three seasons with the White Sox. He also has 13 doubles, two triples and 43 RBI on the season.
