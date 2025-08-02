Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run during Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Benintendi started the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run, his 14th of the season. The 31-year-old is slashing .236/.305/.432 on the season, on pace to be his first season over a .700 OPS in his three seasons with the White Sox. He also has 13 doubles, two triples and 43 RBI on the season.