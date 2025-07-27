Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

The veteran outfielder opened his team's scoring with a solo shot off Cubs starter Ben Brown in the first. Benintendi then returned in the eighth to slug a three-run long ball off reliever Ryan Brasier to notch his ninth career multi-homer performance. The 31-year-old has been on a tear over his last 10 games, batting .368 (14-for-38) with three homers, 10 runs scored and eight RBI. In 307 total plate appearances, Benintendi is now slashing .239/.307/.441 with 13 homers, 42 RBI and 39 runs scored.