The White Sox placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left calf strain.
Benintendi tweaked the calf on Sunday against the Astros and didn't make enough improvement in the next few days to avoid the IL. He will be eligible to return May 15, but it's unclear at this time whether he has a chance to be ready to go on that date. Brooks Baldwin should continue to see the lion's share of starts in left field while Benintendi is sidelined.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Held out again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Exits with tight calf•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Smacks fifth homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting vs. LHP•