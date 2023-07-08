Benintendi will be on the bench Saturday against the Cardinals.
Benintendi's first season in Chicago hasn't gone as planned, as he's homered just once while slashing .280/.347/.369, good for a sub-par 98 wRC+. Gavin Sheets will get the start in left field in his absence.
