Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Pirates.

Benintendi launched his seventh home run of 2024, taking Mitch Keller yard for a solo shot in the third inning. He also notched a pair of base hits and a walk, coming around to score twice more as part of his first three-run game of the season. The lefty-hitting outfielder enters the halfway point with a .201/.258/.311 slash line to go along with 22 runs and 26 RBI.