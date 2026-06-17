White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Homers again Tuesday

Benintendi went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Yankees.

Benintendi provided an early spark for Chicago, taking Gerrit Cole deep in the opening frame for a solo shot that gave the White Sox an early lead. The homer accounted for one of just two runs Chicago managed on the night and was Benintendi's eighth long ball of the season. The veteran outfielder has provided solid power lately, homering five times over his last 15 games. On the season, Benintendi is slashing .239/.300/.424 with 10 doubles, two triples, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored and one stolen base across 228 plate appearances.