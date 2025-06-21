Benintendi was 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI during Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Benintendi has been hot at the plate lately, and that continued into Friday. The 30-year-old homered for the second straight game and eighth time this season, extending his streak of multi-hit games out to three. He is 6-for-14 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI over that stretch, bringing his season-long slash line up to .250/.311/.460.