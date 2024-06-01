Benintendi exited Saturday's contest against the Brewers in the bottom of the third inning with left Achilles tendinitis.
Benintendi launched a solo home run off Robert Gasser in the top of the third inning, delivering the White Sox an early 1-0 lead, before leaving the game in the bottom half of the frame. Dominic Fletcher took over in the outfield and more information on Benintendi's status will likely come following the contest.
