White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Mashes game-winning homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over Arizona.
Benintendi played the part of hero for the White Sox on Thursday, clubbing a go-ahead jack in the ninth inning. The homer was the second of the young campaign for the veteran outfielder, who's been struggling to command much fantasy attention. He's slashing just .216/.266/.392 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs scored across 79 trips to the plate.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle for series finale•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats first homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Luis Severino: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Doubles twice in win•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in action•