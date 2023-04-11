Andrew Benintendi is batting leadoff and playing left field for the White Sox on Tuesday in Minnesota.
Benintendi gets the first shot in the leadoff spot with Tim Anderson (knee) out. He could be the regular leadoff man against righties while Anderson is sidelined for the next few weeks. Benintendi has a .621 OPS with two stolen bases this season.
