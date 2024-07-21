Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Benintendi has gone 5-for-11 with a homer over his past three games but will sit for Sunday's series finale in Kansas City. Tommy Pham will shift to left field while Gavin Sheets receives a start in right against Royals righty Seth Lugo.
