White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.
Benintendi has faced southpaws this season, but he'll get a breather against Joey Cantillo while Corey Julks, Luis Robert and Michael Taylor man the outfield from left to right for the White Sox. In the 17 games since the All-Star break, Benintendi has slashed .200/.273/.371 with three home runs and nine RBI over 77 plate appearances.
