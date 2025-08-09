Benintendi is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.

Benintendi has faced southpaws this season, but he'll get a breather against Joey Cantillo while Corey Julks, Luis Robert and Michael Taylor man the outfield from left to right for the White Sox. In the 17 games since the All-Star break, Benintendi has slashed .200/.273/.371 with three home runs and nine RBI over 77 plate appearances.