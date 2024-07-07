Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Benintendi started the previous five games but will head to the bench Sunday even though righty Edward Cabrera is pitching for Miami. Tommy Pham will shift to left field while Gavin Sheets receives a start in right.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting bench against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Third homer of June•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Getting day off against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Taking seat Friday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops fifth homer•