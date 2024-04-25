Benintendi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Benintendi will head to the bench for the second time in the four-game series in Minnesota as the White Sox hand Robbie Grossman a start in left field. Though he's produced a .395 OPS through 88 plate appearances on the season, Benintendi's role still appears fairly secure while he's in the second season of a five-year, $75 million contract.