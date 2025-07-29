White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Phillies.
The left-handed-hitting Benintendi was in the lineup each of the previous two times the White Sox faced a lefty -- including during the first game of the series Monday -- but he'll take a set Tuesday as the Phillies throw southpaw Jesus Luzardo. Edgar Quero is at designated hitter and batting third for Chicago.
