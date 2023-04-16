Benintendi is out of the lineup to begin Sunday's game against the Orioles, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Benintendi will take a seat against Grayson Rodriguez and the Orioles for the series finale. Gavin Sheets gets the start in left field in his place and will hit third.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Moves up to leadoff•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Friday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swipes first bag•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting third in lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Nets five-year pact with White Sox•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Won't return for ALCS•