White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pair of doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles Friday against the Royals.
Benintendi hasn't homered since May 28, but he's found ways to be productive at the plate. In eight games since, he has gone 8-for-27 with four extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Friday's performance also marked his second multi-hit effort in that span.
