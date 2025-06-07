default-cbs-image
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles Friday against the Royals.

Benintendi hasn't homered since May 28, but he's found ways to be productive at the plate. In eight games since, he has gone 8-for-27 with four extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Friday's performance also marked his second multi-hit effort in that span.

