Benintendi said Tuesday that he was held back by a hand injury last season, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Benintendi's 2022 season ended prematurely due to right hamate surgery and soreness his hand/wrist area evidently lingered for much of the 2023 campaign. He never went on the injured list but did miss about a week of action around midseason. The injury could at least partly explain Benintendi's meager .262/.326/.356 batting line last season, so perhaps at least a modest bounce-back might be in store in 2024 now that he's apparently fully recovered. For what it's worth, Benintendi said he had "one of my best offseasons," in gaining some added strength.