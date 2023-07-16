Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in a 6-5 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Benintendi set the table well from atop the order, and he came through in key moments with three separate run-producing hits. While the veteran outfielder has gone deep just once this season, he's made a positive offensive impact with a .285/.349/.375 slash line, 42 runs, 26 RBI and nine steals over 87 games. Benintendi has hit especially well of late, batting .341 (29-for-85) over his past 21 contests.