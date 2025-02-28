Now Playing

Benintendi (hand) wants to push to be ready in time for Opening Day, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

While it's admirable that Benintendi is setting a goal of being ready in time for the opener after being diagnosed Thursday with a non-displaced fracture of his right hand, the 4-to-6 week timetable he was assigned makes it highly unlikely. With Benintendi sidelined, Austin Slater could see an uptick in at-bats and Dominic Fletcher has a better shot to make the Opening Day roster.

