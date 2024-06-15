Benintendi is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Benintendi started in back-to-back games after being lifted from the IL, but he'll get a breather Saturday with lefty Tommy Henry set to follow opener Scott McGough for Arizona. Corey Julks will bat fifth and play left field.
