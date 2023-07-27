Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs.

Benintendi has enjoyed a steady July, batting .270 (20-for-74) with a home run, eight RBI, three steals and 13 runs scored over 17 contests. He continues to occupy the leadoff spot for the White Sox, though the lineup behind him is far from a potent one. Benintendi is slashing .284/.348/.372 with two homers, 29 RBI, 51 runs scored and 12 steals over 96 games.