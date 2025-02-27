Benintendi was lifted from Thursday's Cactus League contest versus the Guardians after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Benintendi was struck by a Logan Allen offering in his first plate appearance and was removed for a pinch runner. The White Sox are saying for now only that Benintendi has right hand soreness, but it's not yet clear whether he'll need to undergo testing.