Benintendi was lifted from Thursday's Cactus League contest versus the Guardians after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Benintendi was struck by a Logan Allen offering in his first plate appearance and was removed for a pinch runner. The White Sox are saying for now only that Benintendi has right hand soreness, but it's not yet clear whether he'll need to undergo testing.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Absent from lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Belts homer No. 20•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting versus left-hander•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard twice in win•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Connects for walk-off home run•