Benintendi (hand) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Benintendi's recovery from a fractured right hand has come along rapidly, as he took live batting practice Monday and is now back in the White Sox lineup. Barring a setback, Benintendi appears as though he'll be ready to serve as Chicago's starting left fielder on Opening Day.
