Benintendi is not in Sunday's lineup against the Padres.

The White Sox are resting several regulars on the final day of the season, and Tyler Naquin will be patrolling left field. Benintendi's contract should lock him in to a sizable role next season, but he ended up being a replacement-level player (0.0 fWAR) over 151 games in the first year of a five-year, $75 million deal.