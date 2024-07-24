Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Benintendi led off the ninth inning with a solo shot off Josh Sborz, bringing the White Sox one run shy of a tie. However, they couldn't pull off the comeback despite Benintendi's efforts. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .199/.256/.313 with eight homers on the year and is 6-for-20 (.300) at the plate during his last five starts.