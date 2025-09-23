The White Sox placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left Achilles tendinitis, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The veteran outfielder's playing time had been cut in recent days, and this could be part of the reason. With his placement on the injured list, Benintendi's 2025 campaign is over. He ends his age-31 season with a .240/.307/.431 slash line, 20 home runs, 63 RBI, 57 runs scored, one stolen base and a 40:82 BB:K across 470 plate appearances. Benintendi has two years remaining on his five-year, $75 million contract he signed ahead of the 2023 season.