Benintendi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Benintendi went 1-for-13 during the White Sox's series with the Phillies over the weekend, bringing his batting average down to .158 for the season. Given that he's in the second season of a five-year, $75 million deal, Benintendi likely isn't in any danger of losing out on everyday role, but he could find himself outside of the lineup on a more frequent basis if he's unable to stage a turnaround in the near future.