Benintendi is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Benintendi has a .192/.300/.269 slash line through seven games in July and will sit Friday against Pittsburgh lefty Marco Gonzales. Corey Julk will man left field and bat seventh in the series opener.
