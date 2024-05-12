Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians.
The lefty-hitting Benintendi will take a seat Sunday against Guardians southpaw Logan Allen. Tommy Pham will shift to left field while Rafael Ortega draws the start at center. Benintendi has gone 5-for-33 with two runs and one RBI in May.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Cranks two homers in victory•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits amid season-long slump•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting in second matchup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On base three times Sunday•