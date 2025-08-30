Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Friday against the Yankees.

Benintendi has struggled since the All-Star break, posting a .674 OPS across 130 at-bats. He's turned things around of late, however, collecting at least one hit in six straight games while recording multiple hits three times. Benintendi has also managed three runs scored and two RBI in that span.