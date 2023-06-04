Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Benintendi pinch hit for Clint Frazier in the ninth inning, hitting a leadoff single and stealing second. Jake Burger capped the rally with a walk-off grand slam. Benintendi has gone 6-for-19 (.316) over his last six contests and continues to hold down a strong-side platoon role in left field. The outfielder is slashing .275/.330/.355 with seven steals, 14 RBI and 30 runs scored through 57 contests, but he's yet to hit a home run while adding 15 doubles and a triple.