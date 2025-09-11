Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-5 win over the Rays on Wednesday.

Benintendi went yard for the 19th time this season and the fourth time already in the month of September. The 31-year-old outfielder is tearing the cover off the ball lately, batting .379 with five big flies, two doubles and 13 RBI across his last 15 outings to increase his OPS to .749 for the year. Benintendi is also riding a five-game hitting streak as he looks to end the campaign on a high note.