White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Strong series against Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Guardians.
Benintendi popped his home run in the sixth inning to knot the game at 4-4, his 11th of the season. He reached base in three of four games against the Guardians this weekend, going 5-for-11 with two runs scored, a home run and a stolen base. Bentintendi heads into the All-Star break with a .196 ISO across 270 plate appearances, which would be the highest mark of his career in a full season.
