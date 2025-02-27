Benintendi was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right hand Thursday and will be out 4-to-6 weeks.

Benintendi was hit in the hand by a pitch during the first inning of Thursday's Cactus League contest against the Guardians and immediately left the game. There are four weeks remaining until Opening Day, which gives the 30-year-old outfielder a slim chance at being active for the start of the regular season, though it is more likely he will make his 2025 debut in April. In the meantime, Austin Slater figures to take over as Chicago's primary left fielder.