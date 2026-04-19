Benintendi went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

After Colson Montgomery led off the top of the second inning with a solo homer, Benintendi capped the frame with a three-run shot off Luis Severino. It was Benintendi's first homer of the season, and he's now 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits, four RBI and three runs scored in the first two games of the weekend series against the Athletics. Benintendi is slashing just .200/.262/.367 across 65 plate appearances this season.