Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

Benintendi got Chicago off to a quick start with his solo shot to right field in the first inning, and he added a run-scoring single in the fifth. The outfielder has surprised by going deep twice in his past three games after hitting just two home runs over his first 117 contests of the campaign. Benintendi is in the mist of a six-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing .435/.458/.739 with the two homers, five RBI, five runs and a stolen base.