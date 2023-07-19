Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two walks, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to the Mets.

The veteran outfielder set the table for the White Sox in outstanding fashion, but Lucas Giolito and the Chicago bullpen dug a hole the offense couldn't quite escape. Benintendi is up to 10 steals on the season, the first time he's reached double digits since 2019, and after three straight multi-hit performances he sports a .331/.405/.423 slash line since the beginning of June with one homer, 15 RBI and 20 runs in 35 games.