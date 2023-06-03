Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

He had half of Chicago's hits on the afternoon and scored the game's first run after a leadoff single in the fourth inning, stealing second and then taking advantage of two wild pitches by Michael Lorenzen. In fact, all three runs on the day crossed the plate due to wild pitches. Benintendi is batting .313 (21-for-67) over his last 20 games, but he hasn't made much of an impact otherwise -- through 56 contests on the season, the 28-year-old has zero homers, six steals, 14 RBI and 29 runs.