Benintendi went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

The 28-year-old did his best to generate some offense from the top of the order. With the score tied 2-2 in the seventh inning, Benintendi singled and swiped second base, then got hit by a pitch in the ninth with the White Sox down by a run and got himself into scoring position once again. The steals were his first since April 8, and he's still looking for his first homer of 2023, but Benintendi has maintained a decent fantasy floor by batting .281 through 24 games with 13 runs scored and four stolen bases.