Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

With the White Sox welcoming Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) back from the injured list and with a tough lefty (Eduardo Rodriguez) on the hill for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Benintendi will be riding pine in the series finale. Clint Frazier will pick up the start at Benintendi's usual spot in left field, while Jimenez mans right field in his return to the lineup.