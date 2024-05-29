Benintendi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Corey Julks will draw the start in left field while Benintendi retreats to the bench for the series finale. Benintendi manned left field in the first two games versus Toronto and recorded three hits over eight at-bats.
