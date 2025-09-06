Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Tigers.

Benintendi delivered his 18th home run of the season in the sixth inning to put the White Sox up one run. He's been very productive across his last 12 games, collecting 18 hits in 47 at-bats while recording four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored. Benintendi's .737 OPS for the season is in line to be his highest mark since 2022.