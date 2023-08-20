Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
Benintendi has managed three multi-hit efforts over 17 games this month, batting .222 (14-for-63) with three doubles and no home runs in that span. The steal was also his first since July 26. The light-hitting outfielder is slashing .272/.337/.352 with two homers, 13 steals, 33 RBI and 59 runs scored over 116 contests this season.
