Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Incredibly, the veteran outfielder was responsible for almost all of the Chicago offense in the contest. Benintendi recorded the team's only three hits and both its RBI, and Sam Antonacci -- who drew a walk to lead off the game and then came home on a single -- was the only other White Sox player to cross the plate. Benintendi's got a long history of doing damage at Target Field, and in 46 career games at the Twins' home park he's produced a .351/.407/.632 slash line with 14 homers.