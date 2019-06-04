White Sox's Andrew Dalquist: Nabbed by White Sox in second round
The White Sox have selected Dalquist with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Chicago will need to pry away Dalquist from his commitment to Arizona, but it will be getting a projectable right-handed pitcher if the team is able to do so. Dalquist improved his outlook in the eyes of scouts after flashing a fastball that sat around the 91-to-93 mile-per-hour range this spring, and his athletic, 6-foot-2 frame leaves talent evaluators optimistic he'll eventually push his velocity consistently into the mid-90s as he adds strength. His curveball also projects as a solid offering down the road, but his slider and changeup need more refinement.
