Play

Romine signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Romine spent the entire season in the minors last year after reaching the majors in the previous nine seasons. Over 106 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Romine hit .289/.342/.408 with eight home runs and 21 stolen bases. Given his past experience, it's likely that the 34-year-old will get to work in major-league spring training prior to the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories