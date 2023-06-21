Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Vaughn has had a quiet month of June, going hitless in eight of 17 games while hitting just .190 across 58 at-bats. He's shown signs of improvement across his last two contests however, as he slugged his 10th home run of the season Monday and collected an RBI for the second consecutive game Tuesday. Vaughn has a nearly identical line to his 2022 season by maintaining a .430 slugging percentage and .754 OPS across 306 plate appearances.