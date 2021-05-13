Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two additional runs scored in the White Sox' 13-8 win Wednesday over the Twins.

Vaughn smacked his first career home run Wednesday in the fourth inning off J.A. Happ. The rookie was finally able to show off his raw power against the Twins. He is getting consistent playing time now with Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) out long term. Vaughn isn't the greatest outfielder, but that is where he will receive the majority of his starts.